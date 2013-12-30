TRIPOLI Dec 30 Libya has launched a financial
regulator, state media said on Monday, to try to improve
transparency and attract more foreign investment to its small
stock market.
The new body will supervise the country's non-banking
financial industry and stock market, bourse director Ahmed
Karoud said, according to state news agency Lana.
"It will strengthen the investment culture in Libya and
boost confidence in the bourse," he said.
Libya has been trying to attract investment outside the
dominant oil sector but a volatile security situation has
deterred many foreign firms.
The government has been also planning to overhaul investment
laws and reform the outdated banking sector since the overthrow
of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but political infighting has hampered
decision-making.
