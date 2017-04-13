Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MOSCOW The question of a Russian military base being set up on Libyan territory is not being discussed, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar as saying on Thursday.
BEIJING China is "strongly dissatisfied" with the mention of the East and South China Sea issues in a Group of Seven (G7) statement, and the G7 allies should stop making irresponsible remarks, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.