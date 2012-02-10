TRIPOLI Feb 10 Muammar Gaddafi's son Saadi warned on Friday of an "imminent uprising" in Libya, saying he was in regular contact with people in the country who were unhappy with the authorities put in place after the ousting and killing of his father.

Speaking to Al-Arabiya television by phone, he said he also wanted to return to Libya after escaping across the border to Niger when National Transitional Council (NTC) forces captured the capital Tripoli in August.

"First of all it is not going to be an uprising limited to some areas. It will cover all the regions of the Jamahiriya and this uprising does exist and I am following and witnessing this as it grows bigger by the day," he said, referring to Libya.

"There will be a great uprising in the south, in the east, in the centre and in the west. All the regions of Libya will witness this new popular uprising."

A transitional government appointed in November is leading the North African country to elections in June after last year's uprising which began in February but is struggling to restore services and impose order on myriad armed groups.

"We have to exert pressure to change this situation and to remove this evil doing that exists in Libya. We do not know any such thing as elections. We are a Muslim nation," Saadi said.

"The Libyan people should revolt against these militias and against this deteriorating situation. The NTC is not a legitimate body ... and is not in control of the militias," he added.

Saadi, a businessman and former professional footballer, said he was in contact with people in Libya.

"I have daily communications with Libya from Niger and these contacts are not just to start the uprising but also to follow up the status of our tribes, our relatives and the people," he said.

"The situation of the people is deteriorating. I am in contact with the militias, the tribes, the NTC and the national army. I can confirm that more than 70 percent of those who are in Libya now whether they support the Feb 17th (revolution) or not, all are not satisfied with the situation and are ready to cooperate to change this situation." (Reporting by Ali Shuaib and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)