Feb 10 Muammar Gaddafi's son
Saadi warned on Friday of an "imminent uprising" in Libya,
saying he was in regular contact with people in the country who
were unhappy with the authorities put in place after the ousting
and killing of his father.
Speaking to Al-Arabiya television by phone, he said he also
wanted to return to Libya after escaping across the border to
Niger when National Transitional Council (NTC) forces captured
the capital Tripoli in August.
"First of all it is not going to be an uprising limited to
some areas. It will cover all the regions of the Jamahiriya and
this uprising does exist and I am following and witnessing this
as it grows bigger by the day," he said, referring to Libya.
"There will be a great uprising in the south, in the east,
in the centre and in the west. All the regions of Libya will
witness this new popular uprising."
A transitional government appointed in November is leading
the North African country to elections in June after last year's
uprising which began in February but is struggling to restore
services and impose order on myriad armed groups.
"We have to exert pressure to change this situation and to
remove this evil doing that exists in Libya. We do not know any
such thing as elections. We are a Muslim nation," Saadi said.
"The Libyan people should revolt against these militias and
against this deteriorating situation. The NTC is not a
legitimate body ... and is not in control of the militias," he
added.
Saadi, a businessman and former professional footballer,
said he was in contact with people in Libya.
"I have daily communications with Libya from Niger and these
contacts are not just to start the uprising but also to follow
up the status of our tribes, our relatives and the people," he
said.
"The situation of the people is deteriorating. I am in
contact with the militias, the tribes, the NTC and the national
army. I can confirm that more than 70 percent of those who are
in Libya now whether they support the Feb 17th (revolution) or
not, all are not satisfied with the situation and are ready to
cooperate to change this situation."
