By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, Feb 10 Muammar Gaddafi's son
Saadi warned on Friday of an imminent uprising in Libya, saying
he was in regular contact with people in the country who were
unhappy with the authorities put in place after the ousting and
killing of his father.
Speaking to Al-Arabiya television by phone - the first time
he has spoken publicly in months - Saadi said he wanted to
return to Libya "at any minute" after escaping across the border
to Niger when National Transitional Council forces captured the
capital Tripoli in August.
He said he was in contact from Niger with the army, the
militias, the NTC and other members of the Gaddafi family. It
was impossible to verify where he was calling from as the
station showed only an old still picture of Saadi as a backdrop
to his words.
"First of all, it is not going to be an uprising limited to
some areas. It will cover all the regions of the Jamahiriya and
this uprising does exist and I am following and witnessing this
as it grows bigger by the day," he said, referring to Libya.
"There will be a great uprising in the south, in the east,
in the centre and in the west. All the regions of Libya will
witness this new popular uprising."
A transitional government appointed in November is leading
the country to elections in June but is struggling to restore
services and impose order on myriad armed groups.
These groups fought hard in the campaign to topple Gaddafi
but still refuse to hand in their weapons.
The government lost control of the former Gaddafi stronghold
of Bani Walid last month after local people staged an armed
revolt, posing the gravest challenge yet to the NTC's authority.
However elders in the desert city dismissed accusations they
wanted to restore the late dictator's family to power or had any
ambitions beyond their local area.
Saadi told Al-Arabiya: "The Libyan people should revolt
against these militias and against this deteriorating situation.
The NTC is not a legitimate body ... and is not in control of
the militias," he added. "We call on all to be ready for the
coming uprising."
"We have to exert pressure to change this situation and to
remove this evil doing that exists in Libya. We do not know any
such thing as elections. We are a Muslim nation," he said.
ANNIVERSARY
Government officials were not immediately available for
comment. Mohammed al-Alagy, former interim justice minister and
who now heads the human rights council, told Al-Arabiya Saadi's
comments were "an attempt to drive a wedge between the Libyan
people".
Saadi, a businessman and former professional footballer,
said he was in contact with people in Libya. Interpol last year
issued a "red notice" requesting member states to arrest Saadi
with a view to extradition if they find him in their territory.
"I have daily communications with Libya from Niger and these
contacts are not just to start the uprising but also to follow
up the status of our tribes, our relatives and the people," he
said.
"The situation of the people is deteriorating. I am in
contact with the militias, the tribes, the NTC and the national
army. I can confirm that more than 70 percent of those who are
in Libya now whether they support the February 17th (revolution)
or not, all are not satisfied with the situation and are ready
to cooperate to change this situation."
Libya is preparing for the first anniversary of the start of
the Feb. 17 uprising which began in the eastern city of
Benghazi. Libyan armed forces chief Yousef al-Mangoush this week
said there were concerns for potential sabotage of the
anniversary by Gaddafi loyalists.
"A large number of February 17th members do regret this and
we are now in full cooperation with the February 17th and our
supporters to change this deteriorating situation," Saadi said.
"As for my return, yes I must return to Libya and this will
happen at any minute. If I do return I will prevent any
revenge."
Saadi said he was also in contact with his family members.
Gaddafi's wife Safiya, his daughter Aisha and his sons Mohammed
and Hannibal fled to Algeria in August. Saadi's brother Saif
al-Islam was captured in the Sahara desert in November and is
now being held in the town of Zintan.
"I am in contact with my family inside and outside Libya
and in the neighbouring countries and in Europe," Saadi said.
"I call on all the elders, the youth, the militias and the
tribes to come and to sit with each other and to negotiate with
each other and to come up with a true reconciliation."
Mexican authorities said in December they had
uncovered and stopped an international plot to smuggle Saadi
into the country using fake names and false papers.
(Reporting by Ali Shuaib and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)