Saif al-Islam is seen after his capture, in the custody of revolutionary fighters in Obari, Libya November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar El-Darwish/Files

THE HAGUE The International Criminal Court judges have not taken a decision on whether Saif al-Islam Gaddafi will be tried in Libya, a spokesman for The Hague-based court said on Monday, contradicting earlier comments by Libya's justice minister.

"There is no decision by the ICC judges," spokesman Fadi El-Abdallah told Reuters.

Justice Minister Ali Khalifa Ashur told Reuters on Monday that Libya had applied on Friday to the ICC for Saif al-Islam - the son of the overthrown Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi - to be tried in a Libyan court, and that the ICC had accepted.

