By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 30 Libya is asking the
U.N. Security Council to approve a sanctions exemption for its
blacklisted sovereign wealth fund to halt billion-dollar losses
caused by ineffective management of frozen assets, according to
a letter released on Wednesday.
The letter from Libya's ambassador to the United Nations,
Ibrahim Dabbashi, said the losses incurred at the Libyan
Investment Authority (LIA) are the result of U.N. sanctions
imposed in 2011 to prevent the government of former leader
Muammar Gaddafi from spiriting away the country's wealth.
"The LIA estimates that in 2014 alone, instead of increasing
the value of its assets base, it had real losses of $721
million," Dabbashi said.
"Furthermore, it lost an additional $1.6 billion to $2.3
billion in what would have been returns on investment if its
assets had been properly invested in conservative investments
with competitive interest rates," he told the 15-nation council.
Dabbashi told Reuters that the LIA has roughly $67 billion
in total assets.
In the letter, Dabbashi made clear his government does not
want to use the assets, but to make sure their value does not
continue to decline due to poor management. The current
sanctions regime makes the assets virtually untouchable.
Diplomats said council members were reluctant to change the
sanctions regime until the oil-rich OPEC member has a stable
government.
A unity government emerged from a U.N.-mediated deal signed
in December aimed at ending the country's political impasse,
resolving its armed conflict and tackling a growing threat from
Islamic State jihadists.
Western powers have recognized it as Libya's legitimate
government, but it faces opposition from hardliners.
LIA was blacklisted in March 2011 because it was controlled
by the Gaddafi family.
Dabbashi asked the council to adopt a resolution that would
allow the LIA to transfer funds between frozen accounts and
permit reinvestment and the opening and closing of accounts so
that the value of assets can be protected and returns maximized.
The point of such a resolution amending the sanctions regime
would be to "explicitly allow the LIA to engage in fund
management within the frozen accounts to prevent the further
dissipation of LIA assets."
The Security Council is expected to extend the mandate of
the Libya sanctions regime on Thursday.
A draft resolution on renewing U.N. Libya sanctions does not
include a provision for the requested amendment, though it does
say the council will consider changes to the asset freeze "when
appropriate" once the unity government formally requests it.
