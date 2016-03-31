(Corrects to make clear in paragraphs 4-5 that Breish is one of two rival chairmen of the Libyan Investment Authority)

UNITED NATIONS, March 31 The U.N. Security Council said on Thursday it was ready to consider changes to sanctions on Libya's sovereign wealth fund once a unity government confirms it has control of it, along with the National Oil Corporation and the central bank.

The 15-member council imposed an asset freeze on the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) in 2011 to prevent the government of former leader Muammar Gaddafi from spiriting away the wealth. A 2011 uprising toppled Gaddafi, but left the country in chaos.

Libya's U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi has asked the council for a sanctions exemption on the investment authority, to halt billion-dollar losses caused by ineffective management.

AbdulMagid Breish, one of two rival chairmen of the Libyan Investment Authority, said the fund's assets were valued at $67 billion in 2012.

Breish and Hassan Bouhadi both claim to be the rightful chairmen of the fund. A court case between the pair in London's High Court was adjourned earlier this month with the judge declaring it would be premature to rule.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously renewed sanctions on Libya on Thursday and requested the new unity government, that emerged from a U.N.-mediated deal signed in December, confirm "as soon as it exercises sole and effective oversight" over the LIA, National Oil Corporation and the Central Bank of Libya.

The council said it was important these institutions continued to function for the benefit of all Libyans.

A power vacuum that was created by two competing governments backed by militias scrambling for control of the oil-producing country has allowed Islamic State militants to gain a foothold in the North African state.

Breish said about half the sovereign wealth fund was invested in illiquid assets, while the rest was invested in equities, funds, cash holdings in foreign currencies and Libyan Dinars, and real estate.

"The LIA assets belong to the Libyan people and should be safeguarded for their benefit until the political situation in Libya is settled and stable," Breish said in a statement.

The U.N. resolution took note of Dabbashi's request and "affirms the Security Council's readiness to consider changes, when appropriate, the asset freeze at the request of the Government of National Accord."

Members of Libya's Presidential Council reached Tripoli on Wednesday, defying attempts to keep them out of the capital and prevent them from installing the unity government. Western powers have recognized it as Libya's sole legitimate government, but it faces opposition in east and west Libya.

The U.N. Security Council expressed its determination to support the unity government.