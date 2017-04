BENGHAZI Libya Three people were killed and nine injured when a Libyan war plane crashed on Tuesday in a residential part of the eastern city of Tobruk, residents and medics said.

The plane went down around one km (0.6 miles) from the seat of the country's elected parliament. The crash happened during a military event to honour the pilot of another war plane that had crashed last week, residents said.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing)