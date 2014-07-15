By Ulf Laessing
| TRIPOLI, July 15
TRIPOLI, July 15 First, there is a single shot.
Then Libyan fighters empty their anti-aircraft guns as others
crouch for cover at Tripoli International Airport.
Until Saturday night, the airport was a hub for Libyans
coming home for the Muslim fasting month and expatriates going
on vacation. Now, Libya's main airport has turned into a
battlefield between rival militias, a sign of anarchy in the oil
producer.
The weak government with its almost non-existent army is
appealing for calm but fighters on both sides show no signs of
abating in the worst militia clashes in the capital Tripoli
since November.
Militiamen from the northwestern region of Zintan are ready
to defend the airport that they have protected in the absence of
state forces since helping to take Tripoli in August 2011 when
Muammar Gaddafi's regime fell.
"The other side has unfortunately decided to use the
language of gun," said Mohammed Ramadan, head of the town
council of Zintan, which makes up the bulk of fighters.
The other side, accused by the government of attacking the
airport area on Sunday, is made up of militias mainly from the
coastal city of Misrata, rivals of the Zintanis. Divisions along
regional and tribal lines still split the North African country.
The rival militias both claim to work for the sake of
stability and accuse each other of abandoning the ideals of the
revolution ending Gaddafi's dictatorship.
During the NATO-backed uprising, both set aside their
differences but now they are vying for control of Tripoli. The
airport 30 km (19 miles) to the south of the capital is the
biggest trophy.
Tank ammunition is stapled in rows next to pickup trucks
with mounted machine guns or mortars, while a Russian-made tank
drives around the terminal with its turret swinging around.
With shooting even continuing during Ramadan fast-breaking
at sunset, fighters take turns resting inside the
air-conditioned terminal. They sit on chairs and luggage
trolleys next to check-in counters, while fellow men fire their
guns at the frontline, around one kilometer at the airport's
other end.
DAMAGES
The government has said 90 percent of the airport and planes
parked there have been damaged but an assessment is impossible
as long as bullets fly around. One hit a flag pole next to the
terminal while a Reuters multimedia team was filming. The
transport minister had to abandon a tour late on Monday after
the airport perimeter got shelled with Grad rockets.
A Reuters reporter saw around six damaged planes - left by
Libyan carriers in front of the terminal late on Saturday. One
aircraft is totally burned out. Others show huge holes in the
wings or body from anti-aircraft volleys. The control tower also
took a hit but the lift still works.
Busses parked on the runway were also untouched but shrouded
in smoke from burning grass near the runway where rockets
landed.
"Some equipment at the control tower will have to be
replaced and imported from abroad," said Ramadan, sitting on a
bench behind the sales counters of European airlines Lufthansa
and Alitalia. Other fighters sit on chairs next to a cafe and a
luggage shop with its goods untouched.
"The runway took hits from rockets. A maintenance firm will
have to fix repair it," he said. A soldier said: "The terminal
is unharmed but the custom control hall got hit."
Outside fighters - wearing army uniforms or jeans and white
shirts - relax in front of the terminal while others shout
"Allah Akbar" (God is great) when anti-aircraft guns roar
nearby.
For the night, mattresses are laid out next to boxes full of
ammunition and dates for fast-breaking. "There is no chance,"
said Ramadan, when asked about success chances by government
mediators to halt fighting. "The other side has rejected it."
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)