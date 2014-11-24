TUNIS Nov 24 At least one unidentified jet carried out an air strike on Monday tageting Mitiga airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli, but the extent of damage was not clear, witnesses and local television said.

Libya is caught up in a conflict between rival political factions, one of which has set up an alternative government after taking over the capital in fighting over the summer. (Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Heinrich)