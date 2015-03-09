VIENNA, March 9 Islamic State militants in Libya
seized a group of foreigners at the al-Ghani oilfield last week,
a spokesman for the Austrian foreign ministry said citing
"secure information" on Monday, adding that they were alive when
taken.
There has been no sign since of the nine oil workers from
Austria, the Czech republic, Bangladesh, the Philippines and at
least one African country who went missing, the spokesman said.
"We know that they were not injured when they were
transported away from the al-Ghani oilfield," the spokesman
said, adding Austria had information the group was taken by
Islamic State militants.
Foreigners have increasingly become targets in Libya's
turmoil, where two rival governments are battling for control
and Islamist extremists have grown in the chaos that followed
Muammar Gaddafi's ouster four years ago.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)