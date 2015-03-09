(Adds VAOS comments)
VIENNA, March 9 Islamic State militants in Libya
seized a group of foreigners at the al-Ghani oilfield last week,
a spokesman for the Austrian foreign ministry said citing
"secure information" on Monday, adding that they were alive when
taken.
There has been no sign since of the nine oil workers from
Austria, the Czech republic, Bangladesh, the Philippines and at
least one African country who went missing, the spokesman said.
"We know that they were not injured when they were
transported away from the al-Ghani oilfield," the spokesman
said, adding Austria had information the group was taken by
Islamic State militants.
Bangladesh on Monday confirmed one of its citizens was among
the foreign workers taken hostage by Islamic State, calling the
incident a kidnapping.
Foreigners have increasingly become targets in Libya's
turmoil, where two rival governments are battling for control
and Islamist extremists have grown in the chaos that followed
Muammar Gaddafi's ouster four years ago.
The nine foreigners worked for oilfield management company
Value Added Oilfield Services (VAOS). The company said it did
not know which militia group was responsible for the incident
and said it would not publish the names of its employees.
"We are working in very close cooperation with the crises
team of the Austrian foreign ministry," VAOS said in an emailed
statement, adding it did not know where its employees had been
taken to.
VAOS' clients include oil giants BP, Repsol
and Austria's OMV. Apart from its offices in Malta and
Austria, it exclusively operates in Libya, according to its
website.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)