By Ayman al-Warfalli and Aidan Lewis
BENGHAZI, Libya/TUNIS March 20 An eastern Libyan
force says it will investigate abuses by its troops, after
images showing the public display of corpses and allegations of
summary killings surfaced following the end of a siege in
Benghazi last week.
The self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said dozens of
its Islamist-led opponents were killed as the siege at
unfinished tower blocks in the eastern city was broken on
Saturday when fighters and their families tried to escape.
Soon after, photos and videos emerged on social media
appearing to show LNA troops posing with corpses and parading
the rotting body of a prominent opponent on a vehicle.
Eastern military figures, separate from internationally
recognised officials in Tripoli in the west, present the LNA as
an expanding and increasingly capable force that will eventually
control the whole of Libya.
The LNA's general command called on unit commanders to hand
over all those filmed carrying out abuses to the military
police, for questioning by a military committee.
"The actions carried out by members of the Libyan National
Army after the liberation of west Benghazi are considered
individual acts and do not represent the instructions of the
army," it said in a statement late on Monday.
"Those who committed these violations will be held
accountable for their actions and for not following military
law."
The suspected abuses raise fresh questions over the
coherence of the LNA as a professional fighting body.
Its leader, Khalifa Haftar, is widely assumed to be seeking
national power. He has spurned a U.N.-backed government in
Tripoli that has sought to unify political and armed factions
that splintered into rival camps in the east and west in 2014,
three years after the uprising that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi.
The LNA's critics say it is a loose collection of armed
groups with fickle loyalties and little discipline, similar to
the militias operating in western Libya.
They point to its slow progress in Benghazi, where it
launched an operation against Islamists and other opponents
nearly three years ago, but still faces pockets of resistance.
This month the LNA suffered a setback southwest of Benghazi,
losing control of two oil ports before regaining them 11 days
later.
It says it is now pursuing its opponents, who it accuses the
U.N.-backed government of supporting, in the desert region of
Jufra, whilst also preparing to "liberate" Tripoli from the
militias that control it.
The offensive in Jufra and the LNA's stated intention of
taking control of the Tamanhent air base risks triggering
renewed fighting between the LNA and forces from the western
city of Misrata, which control the base.
It comes as some of Misrata's armed groups, which became
powerful during the 2011 uprising and the conflicts that
followed, have come under pressure in Tripoli where they have
lost ground to local rivals and faced popular protests.
U.N. Libya envoy Martin Kobler warned on Monday of a
"dangerous escalation across Libya emanating from the
deteriorating security situation in Tripoli and events in
Misrata and Benghazi".
"I call for all parties to put Libya and the unity of Libya
ahead of their own narrow interests. The violence, hate speech,
and mutilation of corpses in Libya is completely unacceptable."
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis;
Editing by Alison Williams)