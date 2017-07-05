FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's eastern commander says controls Benghazi
July 5, 2017 / 8:01 PM / in 11 hours

Libya's eastern commander says controls Benghazi

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, July 5 (Reuters) - Libya's eastern force commander Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) had defeated rival armed groups in Benghazi after a three-year campaign for control of Libya's second city.

"Your armed forces declare to you the liberation of Benghazi from terrorism, a full liberation and a victory of dignity against terrorism," Haftar said, wearing a white uniform in a televised speech.

Fighting over Benghazi between Haftar's forces against an array of Islamist militants and other fighters was part of a broader conflict among rival factions since the North African state slipped into chaos following the 2011 fall of strongman Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey)

