BENGHAZI, Libya, July 28 Nine Libyan soldiers
were killed in the eastern city of Benghazi on Tuesday by a
suicide bomber and in ensuing clashes between troops and
Islamist fighters, medics and military sources said.
Forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognised
government have been fighting Islamist groups in the country's
second-largest city since last year, part of a wider struggle
since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011.
A suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a
group of soldiers during a street battle in the city centre near
Benghazi's Mediterranean port, killing three soldiers and
wounding eleven, medics said.
Shortly afterwards, Islamist fighters blamed by the army for
the suicide bombing attacked troops loyal to the official
government in the same area. Six more soldiers were killed and
10 wounded in the fighting, medics said.
Clashes between Islamist fighters and government forces
continued after nightfall in central Benghazi.
Army forces backed by armed residents have regained some
areas in Benghazi lost to the Islamist brigades last year. But
critics say their war planes and heavy guns have turned parts of
the city into rubble without gaining much on the ground.
The Benghazi fighting highlights the chaos in Libya, where
two rival governments are vying for control. The official prime
minister has been based in the east since the capital Tripoli
was seized by a rival group that set up its own government.
Both sides command loose coalitions of former anti-Gaddafi
rebels who, after the strongman's ouster in 2011, split into
factions along political, regional and tribal lines.
Islamic State has exploited the chaos by launching suicide
bombings, executing foreigners and staging attacks against
embassies in Tripoli.
