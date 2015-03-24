(Adds air strike, details)
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 24 Two suicide bombers
drove a car packed with explosives into an army checkpoint in
the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday, killing seven
people and triggering revenge air strikes by special forces
blaming Islamist militants.
Benghazi special forces commander Wanis Bukhamda told
Reuters militants of the Ansar al-Sharia of group were
responsible for the attack in the Lithi district, a stronghold
of Islamists.
Later in the evening war planes started from Benghazi
airport attacking suspected Islamist positions as revenge, said
Naser al-Hasi, a spokesman for the military base.
In a separate incident in the port city ravaged by street
fighting, a rocket hit a residential building, killing a 17-year
old girl and another person, hospital medics said. Three others
were wounded.
The violence in Benghazi typifies chaos in Libya where two
rival governments and parliaments allied to armed factions are
competing for power in Libya four years after the ousting of
Muammar Gaddafi.
Benghazi has become a war zone, with heavy clashes occurring
almost daily between Islamist fighters and forces of the
internationally recognised government. The port has been closed
for more than four months, disrupting wheat and food imports.
The latest violence came after Ansar al-Sharia said in a
statement a senior Islamist commander, Mohamed al-Areibi, had
been killed in Benghazi on Monday.
Libya's official government has been based in the east since
a rival faction seized the capital in Tripoli in August,
reinstating a previous assembly challenging the elected assembly
also based in the east.
Both governments rely on former rebels which helped topple
Gaddafi but now fight for power. They call themselves army but
are in fact lose alliances of fighters loyal to their
commanders, political factions or regions.
In Benghazi the official government of Premier Abdullah
al-Thinni has allied itself with general Khalifa Haftar which
had started in May his own war against Islamists. The alliance
started in October a new offensive to control the city but
fighting continues.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)