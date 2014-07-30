Japan's Abe says wants to resolve peace treaty issue with Russia
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 30 At least 75 bodies, mostly soldiers, have been found in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi after two days of fighting in which Islamist fighters and allied militiamen overran an army base, the Libyan Red Crescent and medical sources said.
The Red Crescent found more than 50 bodies inside the base, which special forces abandoned on Tuesday. "We are trying to get them out of the base," said Mohammed al-Misrati, from the Red Crescent.
Sources in the city's hospitals said thay had received at least 25 other bodies.
(Reporting By Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.