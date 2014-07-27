TRIPOLI, July 27 A British embassy convoy was
hit by gunfire during an attempted hijacking outside the capital
Tripoli on the way to the Tunisian border, but no-one was
injured in the incident, an embassy official said on Sunday.
The British embassy in Tripoli has been reducing staff since
an escalation of clashes between rival militias in the Libyan
capital two weeks ago in the worst violence since the 2011 civil
war that ousted veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi.
"It was an attempted hijack as the convoy was on its way to
the Tunisian border," the official said. "No one was injured but
vehicles were damaged."
The United States evacuated its embassy in Libya on
Saturday, driving diplomats across the border into Tunisia under
heavy military protection after escalating clashes broke out
near the embassy compound in Tripoli.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Gareth Jones)