TRIPOLI, July 27 A British embassy convoy was hit by gunfire during an attempted hijacking outside the capital Tripoli on the way to the Tunisian border, but no-one was injured in the incident, an embassy official said on Sunday.

The British embassy in Tripoli has been reducing staff since an escalation of clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital two weeks ago in the worst violence since the 2011 civil war that ousted veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"It was an attempted hijack as the convoy was on its way to the Tunisian border," the official said. "No one was injured but vehicles were damaged."

The United States evacuated its embassy in Libya on Saturday, driving diplomats across the border into Tunisia under heavy military protection after escalating clashes broke out near the embassy compound in Tripoli. (Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Gareth Jones)