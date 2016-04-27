BENGHAZI, Libya, April 27 A trading company
involved in loading 650,000 barrels of oil for a parallel
national oil corporation set up by one of Libya's rival
governments said on Wednesday it believed the shipment was
legitimate and had not been notified otherwise.
DSA Consultancy, a company listed in the United Arab
Emirates, said in a statement that the "ultimate beneficiary" of
the contract was the Central Bank of Libya.
"DSA always work strictly within the local and international
legal frameworks, as of today DSA is not in receipt of any legal
basis for challenging the cargoes legitimacy," the statement
said.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing Patrick Markey and David
Evans)