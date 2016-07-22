UNITED NATIONS, July 22 The United Nations
Security Council on Friday authorized U.N. countries to help
eliminate Libya's stockpile of chemicals that could be used to
develop toxic weapons amid concern they could fall into the
hands of militant groups.
Libyan authorities told the global chemical weapons
watchdog, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons (OPCW), last Saturday that the country's remaining
precursor chemicals had been moved to a temporary storage site
in the north of the country and asked for help to destroy them
outside of Libya.
Libya has roughly 700 tonnes of precursor chemicals - known
as category two chemical weapons - diplomats said.
In a unanimously adopted, British-drafted resolution, the
15-member Security Council determined "that the potential for
acquisition by non-State actors of chemical weapons in Libya
represents a threat to international peace and security."
Islamic State gained a foothold in Libya amid the political
chaos and security vacuum that developed after long-time ruler
Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in an uprising in 2011. Al
Qaeda-linked militant group Ansar al Sharia also has a presence.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the resolution
"marks the beginning of the end of the Libyan chemical weapons
programme" by authorizing the removal of the precursors from
Libya to be destroyed in another country.
"In doing so, we have reduced the risk of these weapons
falling into the hands of terrorists and fanatics," Johnson said
during his first appearance at the U.N. Security Council since
being appointed last week.
The Security Council authorized "member states to acquire,
control, transport, transfer and destroy chemical weapons
identified by the Director-General of the OPCW ... to ensure the
elimination of Libya's chemical weapons stockpile in the soonest
and safest manner, with appropriate consultations with the
Government of National Accord."
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said the adoption of
the resolution on Friday was relevant "given there's been a
springing up of terrorist groups in Libya."
"There was an imminent threat of danger that these things
would fall into terrorist hands. The examples of Syria and Iraq
have demonstrated the topical nature of the problem of chemical
terrorism for the region," Churkin said.
The OPCW is helping Libya come up with a modified plan to
destroy the chemicals. Libya said in February 2014 it had
destroyed weapons that were ready for use, including armed
munitions and the most deadly, or category 1, toxins with the
help of Western states.
(Additonal reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Writing
by Michelle Nichols)