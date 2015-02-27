TUNIS Feb 28 An aircraft from Libyan forces
controlling Tripoli crashed near the Tunisian border and may
have been shot down, Tunisia's state news agency TAP reported on
Friday.
The aircraft went down 5 kilometers from the frontier inside
Libya, TAP said, but did not provide any further details. Libyan
officials did not immediately confirm the incident.
Libya is embroiled in a battle between two rival governments
and their armed forces; one an internationally recognized
administration operating out of the east of the country, and the
other, a faction that took over the capital Tripoli in the
summer.
The forces allied with Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's
recognized government and Tripoli's armed forces have been
conducting air strikes on each other. A jet from Tripoli's
forces this week attacked an airport in the western town of
Zintan near the Tunisian border.
The United Nations is trying to negotiate a deal between the
factions to form a unity government to stop the North African
country's slide into wider civil war, with Islamist militants
increasingly using the chaos to gain a foothold in Libya.
