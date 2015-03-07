PRAGUE/TRIPOLI, March 7 Around 10 foreigners are missing after an attack on a Libyan oil field and there is a possibility they have been taken hostage, Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said on Saturday.

He said the group of workers at the Al-Ghani field included a Czech and an Austrian and others from Bangladesh and the Philippines.

"We are examining the possibility that a kidnapping has taken place," Zaoralek told Reuters. He said there had been no contact from any group claiming responsibility.

Libya's state oil company said at least seven foreigners, including an Austrian, a Czech, Filipinos and a national of an unidentified African country were missing.

"Foreigners from an Austrian oil services company, operating in the field, are still missing since the time of the attack, we does not know their fate until this moment," National Oil Corporation spokesman Mohamed El-Hariri said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Shadia Nasralla and Feras Bosalum; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Andrew Roche)