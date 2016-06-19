By Ayman al-Warfalli
| BENGHAZI, Libya, June 19
Libya's U.N.-backed
unity government condemned an attack by a newly-formed militia
group on eastern military forces close to key oil facilities, as
clashes resumed on Sunday for a second day.
Fighting erupted south of the coastal town of Ajdabiya on
Saturday between military units loyal to Libya's eastern
government and a group calling itself the Benghazi Defence
Forces. At least three people were killed and 10 wounded,
military spokesman Akram Bu Haliqa said.
The Benghazi Defence Forces is largely composed of fighters
pushed back earlier this year by brigades loyal to the eastern
government commander Khalifa Haftar. Haftar has been waging a
campaign for two years in Benghazi against Islamists, including
some loyal to Islamic State, and other opponents.
The condemnation by the U.N.-backed Government of National
Accord (GNA) is significant because some in the east suspect the
GNA - whose leadership has itself been divided - of siding with
Islamist-leaning militias.
The fighting near Ajdabiya, close to three oil terminals and
north of major oil fields, risks opening a new front in the
conflict between forces that backed competing governments set up
in Tripoli and the east in 2014.
Since March, the GNA has been seeking to replace the rival
parliaments and governments and integrate armed groups,
including forces loyal to Haftar, into national security forces.
But the eastern parliament has held back from endorsing the
new government, accusing it of legitimising militias in western
Libya whilst undermining the eastern military.
"The Presidential Council (of the GNA) strongly condemns
this criminal act and holds the leaders and members of these
militias fully responsible," said a statement published on the
Presidential Council's Facebook page on Sunday.
"These militias are attacking to assist the remnants of the
Islamic State terrorist organisation in Benghazi and Ajdabiya
which have faded and had their strength sapped by the strikes by
our brave military."
Clashes erupted again early on Sunday, a resident said.
Armed groups in Libya have remained highly fragmented in the
political turmoil that followed the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi
in 2011.
Islamic State established a presence in several parts of the
country from 2014, and has been active between Benghazi and the
militants group's coastal stronghold of Sirte, about 380 km (240
miles) to the west.
In recent weeks, however, the ultra-hardline group has
retreated into the centre of Sirte after GNA-aligned forces
advanced from the western city of Misrata.
The Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), a separate force that
controls the oil terminals near Ajdabiya and is also aligned
with the GNA, has pushed Islamic State back to the east of
Sirte.
A PFG spokesman said the fresh outbreak of fighting did not
immediately threaten oil facilities, but the PFG was ready to
protect them if necessary.
