TRIPOLI, June 1 Libya's public finances, wracked
by a dramatic loss in oil revenue that has been exacerbated by a
power struggle between rival governments, are foundering.
The crisis has prompted the authorities in Tripoli, who
control much of western Libya, to plan cuts to petrol subsidies,
to delay public salary payments and to ban on imports from cars
to steel.
And it has already been forcing the central bank - which is
treading a fine line between rival governments and funds the
whole country - to burn through its foreign reserves. Libya
needs $30 billion to fund imports annually and typically spends
$40 billion on its budget.
"Libya is on the verge of economic and financial collapse,"
U.N. Special Envoy Bernadino Leon, who has been trying to end a
power struggle between the two governments, said last week.
Since last year, the central bank has frozen year
infrastructure projects, limited spending to basic public
salaries and food and petrol subsidies.
This has led civil servants, the biggest workforce in Libya,
now to say they have not been paid for at least two months and
accuse the central bank if not providing local lenders with
liquidity to issue paychecks.
"We don't have a budget," said Colonel Abu Breeda, deputy
head of Libya's police unit combatting illegal immigration. "I
am the head of the department but what's the point? Salaries?
Nothing. There are delays everywhere."
The economy is essentially being hit on two sides. The dinar
currency has lost 35 percent of its value against the dollar
since January alone. Oil production, meanwhile, has fallen to
400,000 barrels a day, or a quarter of what was the case before
an uprising toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Libya has earned only $5.5 billion so far in oil revenue
fighting between the rival factions and Islamic State attacks
have shut down major oilfields and ports, said Husni Bey, head
of one of the biggest private firms and importers.
But the country needs $3.5 billion every month, he said.
DIVIDE AND FAIL?
The internationally recognised government of Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni sits in the eastern town of Bayda while the
parliament uses a naval base in Tobruk.
Some 1,200 km (750 miles) to the west, a rival faction from
Misrata and other western regions called Libya Dawn seized
Tripoli in August, reinstating a previous assembly and setting
up an alternative parliament.
This government recently banned the import of 32 goods for
six months. The list includes anything from cars, carpets to
construction materials such as cement and as well as fruit
juices, energy drinks and even the national passion Harissa, a
hot pepper paste.
But the ban has so far failed to halted a decline of the
dinar which lost further ground this week on the black market as
people ramped up food shopping ahead of the Muslim fasting month
starting in mid-June. Libya imports most of its food.
A dollar now buys up to 2.17 dinars on the parallel market,
compared with the official rate of 1.3.
Much of the country's import financing is conducted through
Tripoli where banks have their headquarters - even for goods
delivered to eastern ports. Banks in the main eastern city
Benghazi offer only limited services and struggle with liquidity
shortages due as the city is a war zone.
"A currency devaluation is a must sooner or later," said
Husni Bey, head of one of the biggest private firms and
importers. A rate of 2.5 would be more realistic.
The ban will save $2 billion annually in import funding but
would paralyze the construction industry, which makes up 65
percent of the private business, he said.
Similarly there is a move to lift petrol and food subsidies
while giving Libyans cash instead, touching a system launched by
Gaddafi to buy loyalty.
Several governments have tried to change subsidies, which
make up one third of the budget as much of the cheap fuel and
food gets smuggled abroad, but have shied away in the end
fearing pressure from armed factions.
"The fact that the Tripoli-based authorities are now
contemplating subsidies reform is a sign of just how bad
finances are getting, even by the standards of the past two
years," said Alex Warren of advisory group Frontier, which runs
The Libya Report website.
"But subsidies are arguably the last thing you'd want to cut
in terms of social stability," he said.
