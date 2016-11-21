TUNIS Nov 21 The Libyan dinar has dipped to new
lows on the parallel exchange market, despite a pledge from the
U.N.-backed government and the central bank to protect its value
and tackle urgent economic challenges.
One black market currency trader told Reuters that $1 was
buying more than 6.5 dinars in Tripoli on Monday, having passed
6 dinars for the first time in recent days. The official rate is
1.4 dinars to the dollar.
The widening black market premium is seen as a sign of the
erosion of confidence in the Government of National Accord
(GNA), which has struggled to make an impact since arriving in
Tripoli in March.
Power brokers in Libya's east have withheld their support
from the GNA while frustration in the west has built over the
government's inability to deal with chronic insecurity,
collapsing public services, steep inflation and a liquidity
crisis.
The government is struggling to overcome five years of
turmoil since the overthrow of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in
2011 led to competing power bases and allowed Islamic State
militants to take over pockets of the country.
Some ministers have not taken up their posts and the GNA's
leadership, or Presidential Council, has been at loggerheads
with the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) over the disbursement of
public funds and economic policy.
At a meeting in Rome last week, the council set itself a
deadline of Dec. 1 to decide on a package of decisions to
address the economic crisis, with the council and central bank
pledging to "continue to co-operate on steps to support the
Libyan dinar".
The CBL agreed late last month to make 8.6 billion dinars
($6 billion) available to the council, and the Rome meeting was
attended by a newly named deputy finance minister who is meant
to smooth the release of funding.. The council is
expected to agree an emergency budget for 2017 within a month.
But the mechanics and approval of expenditure have been hard
to negotiate, and the CBL and the council remain split over
devaluing the dinar and cutting subsidies to reduce Libya's
deficit, according to diplomats briefed on discussions.
"There's full recognition that devaluation is a necessary
step on the way to economic recovery," said one Western
diplomat. "There are two questions, one is timing and the second
is who's going to take the rap."
Further complicating the situation are splits within the
council, whose nine members were selected in an attempt to unite
factions that had backed rival governments in Tripoli and the
east since 2014.
Those associated with factions based in eastern Libya have
criticised recent international efforts to mediate the crisis
and Fathi al-Majbari, the council member who has held the
financial brief, refused to take part in the Rome gathering or a
previous meeting in London.
OPEC member Libya is highly dependent on oil sales, but
reduced output and falling prices have slashed revenues to a
fraction of former levels. Oil production has recently doubled
to about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), but remains well below a
high of 1.6 million bpd.
The country remains beset by insecurity, including in
Tripoli, where rival militias that have retained power on the
ground have been involved in fresh skirmishes since Friday.
