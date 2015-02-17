CAIRO Feb 17 A Libyan commercial plane bound
for Istanbul was forced to return to Tripoli on Tuesday after
Egypt banned overflying its airspace, airport and airline
sources said.
There was no immediate comment from Egypt which launched air
strikes on Monday on suspected targets of Islamic State in
Libya, a day after the group released a video showing the
beheading of Egyptian Coptic Christians.
The ban will push Libya, battling to contain a violent power
struggle, further into isolation as Turkey was one of last
countries where Libyan airlines were still flying to. Foreign
carriers have left the oil producer.
Libyan airlines flying to Turkey need to cross Egyptian
airspace to avoid Cyprus as the European Union has imposed an
overfly ban for security reasons.
The Libyan Airline plane took off for Istanbul from
Tripoli's Matiga airport but returned after Egypt informed the
carrier that it was not allowed to enter Egyptian airspace, the
airline and airport said on their websites.
Morocco earlier said it had suspended all flights between
Moroccan cities and Libya for security concerns.
Foreign airlines stopped flying to Libya last July when a
faction called Libya Dawn attacked a rival group controlling
Tripoli's main airport, taking control of the capital after a
months of fighting. The airport and some 20 planes were damaged
during the fighting, officials have said.
Turkish Airlines briefly returned last year to fly to
Misrata, east of Tripoli. But it halted flights last month due
to repeated attacks on the airport, part of a struggle between
the rival factions that have fought for power since the
overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)