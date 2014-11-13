UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
TRIPOLI Nov 13 A bomb exploded outside the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Libyan capital Tripoli, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties or major damage, witnesses said on Thursday. (Reporting by Libya staff; writing by Patrick Markey)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.