TRIPOLI May 3 Rival Libyan camps issued
separate statements on Wednesday promising to calm tensions in
southern Libya and fight terrorism, but offering no shared way
forward for a political deal to unify the North African country.
The statements came a day after intense diplomatic pressure
resulted in a meeting in Abu Dhabi between eastern-based
commander Khalifa Haftar and the head of the U.N.-backed
government in Tripoli, Fayez Seraj.
Haftar is the key figure for eastern factions that,
frustrating international efforts to end Libya's conflict,
spurned Seraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) after it was
established in the capital last year.
There was no mention in the statement from Seraj of plans
reported by pro-Haftar media on Tuesday to restructure the unity
government's leadership and hold fresh elections next year.
A source close to the GNA leadership said the two sides had
initially tried to agree on a joint statement before deciding to
issue separate declarations.
Conflicting accounts of initial agreements and leaks of
documents neither side signed have in the past confused
international mediation and negotiations to end the conflict in
Libya, which fell into factional fighting in the years after a
2011 civil war ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
