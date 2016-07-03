TRIPOLI, July 3 Libya's state energy company
National Oil Corporation has agreed to merge with a rival
company established in the east by one of the country's two
former competing governments, the NOC said in a statement.
The merging of the two NOCs is a positive step to recovering
the OPEC member's oil sector which has been battered by militant
attacks, rival export attempts and closures of pipelines and oil
ports by armed factions.
It is also a boost for the U.N.-backed unity government and
its presidential council in Tripoli that has struggled to extend
its influence over hardline factions and their armed supporters
who set up rival administrations in the capital and in the east.
The NOC said current chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, who was
named executive before any rival administrations were in place,
will remain in the top post while former eastern NOC head Nagi
el-Maghrabi will join the unified NOC board.
"There is only one NOC, and it serves all Libyans," Sanalla
said in the statement. "This agreement will send a very strong
signal to the Libyan people and to the international community
that the Presidency Council is able to deliver consensus and
reconciliation."
Prime Minister Fayaz Seraj's presidential council has been
in Tripoli for three months since a U.N.-brokered agreement, but
it has struggled to make progress and still faces resistance
from hardliners who reject its authority.
With no national army, Libya's brigades of former rebels who
once battled to oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 have turned against
each other backing rival political leaders in a scramble for
control of Libya and its oil resources.
Libya's oil exports are less than half of the 1.6 million
barrels per day it produced before the 2011 uprising. Its two
main oil ports are closed and under control of one armed faction
that expressed support for the presidential council.
Other fields have been closed by attacks by Islamic State,
which took advantage of the chaos to expand its territory.
Forces allied to the government are currently fighting to take
back the city of Sirte from the group.
The NOC said it recognised the presidential council as the
executive and also the parliament in the east, the House of
Representatives. It would report to both bodies.
The NOC will unify its budget for the remainder of the
financial year, it said, and will make infrastructure
rehabilitation a priority. It plans to make its new headquarters
in the eastern city of Benghazi.
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Ros Russell)