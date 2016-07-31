* NOC says will start technical work to reopen ports
* Calls on groups elsewhere in Libya to lift blockades
* Could help revive crippled oil industry
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI, July 31 Libya's state oil company said
on Sunday it welcomed the "unconditional" reopening of blockaded
oil ports following a deal between the U.N.-backed government
and an armed force which controls key facilities, saying it
would begin work to restart exports from the terminals.
The agreement, signed on Thursday, could be a major step in
reviving Libya's crippled oil output.
It had been questioned by National Oil Corporation (NOC)
Chairman Mustafa Sanalla, who had warned against rewarding
groups that shut down production and complained that the NOC
lacked funds for its own operating budget.
In a statement sent to journalists on Sunday, the NOC said
the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) had released
money that would allow it to increase production by 150,000
barrels per day (bpd) within two weeks. The NOC said it aims to
gradually increase output to 900,000 bpd by the end of the year.
Political disputes, conflict and security threats have
slashed Libya's oil production to less than a quarter of the 1.6
million barrels per day the OPEC member was producing in 2011,
before the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi and sent the
country into political turmoil.
Any recovery in production is expected to be gradual because
of extensive damage to infrastructure, and continuing
instability.
Details of the deal between the GNA and the Petroleum
Facilities Guard (PFG) to reopen the eastern ports of Ras Lanuf,
Es Sider and Zueitina, have not been made public, but the GNA
said they included an unspecified amount for PFG salaries.
Sunday's statement from the NOC said Mousa Alkouni, a member
of the GNA's leadership or Presidential Council, had assured
Sanalla that the ports would be reopened "without conditions".
"I am pleased the Presidential Council agrees that we cannot
reward individuals who hold Libya's oil hostage," Sanalla said.
"There can be no backroom deals if we are to build trust.
Any past salary payments to the Petroleum Facilities Guards need
to be transparent, properly authorised and documented."
He said the NOC would begin working with the Presidential
Council and Libya's eastern parliament so that exports from the
blockaded ports could recommence.
"The NOC will immediately start technical works, and open
discussions with our international oil company partners to
indemnify the NOC from liability. We need the tribes in the oil
producing areas to join our commitment to let Libya's oil flow
freely."
Sanalla also called on groups preventing oil production
elsewhere in Libya to let it resume, including some 470,000 bpd
shut in from the Elephant and Sharara fields in the south-west.
"There are costs for them, too. Shortages of electricity,
fuel, food and medicines in their regions are the direct result
of their blockades," he said.
After arriving in Tripoli in March, the GNA has been
gradually trying to establish its authority and unify factions
that set up rival parliaments and governments in Tripoli and
eastern Libya in 2014.
But hardliners in the east, where most of Libya's oil
production is based, have prevented the parliament there from
formally endorsing the GNA and have sought to export oil
independently through a rival NOC in Benghazi.
The NOC in Tripoli said at the start of July that it had
agreed terms for reunifying the corporation, though in recent
days the chief of staff of armed forces allied to the eastern
government threatened to target oil tankers that entered Libyan
waters without permission from the NOC in Benghazi.
