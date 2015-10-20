* Libya's parliament rejected last U.N. peace plan
* Strengthening Libyan borders immediate priority
* Peace observers may be deployed to check ceasefires
* EU proposals need member states' approval
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Oct 20 The European Union is
considering helping Libya strengthen its borders and disarm
militias if a government of national unity is formed in the
war-torn country, a EU document seen by Reuters says.
The document, produced by officials working for the EU
foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, was sent to European
capitals on Monday, the same day Libya's
internationally-recognised parliament rejected a United Nations
plan for such a government..
EU diplomats discussed the paper in a meeting in Brussels on
Tuesday in preparation for a debate on this topic at the next
regular EU foreign affairs meeting scheduled on Nov. 16.
Six options are listed to strengthen security in the
North-African country, ranging from actions possible "regardless
of the political situation" in Libya, and others that would
instead require a green-light from Libyan authorities once a
government of national unity is formed.
All EU actions would be conducted in agreement with the
United Nations Support Mission in Libya and as a complement to
its operations.
If Libya's factions agree on a unity government, the EU
would start detailed talks with the Libyans within 90 days for a
military or civilian mission focused on the "demobilisation,
disarmament and reintegration" of militiamen in the country, the
document says.
As soon as a deal is reached, the EU could send civilians to
monitor ceasefires among the factions in the field. It could
also use local personnel trained by European officers.
If a peace deal holds, the EU action "would be of modest
scale and limited to support to a mediation unit, provision of
aerial monitoring and possibly the provision of civilian
monitors," the document says, adding a military option would be
considered if ceasefires do not prove effective.
Protecting Libyan strategic infrastructures such as oil
facilities or government buildings is also an option for the
"medium to longer term".
PROTECTING BORDERS
Even without a political accord in Libya, the EU plans to
step up its efforts to protect the borders of a country that has
become a crossroad for African migrants en route to Europe and
militant Islamist groups carrying out attacks in the region.
The EU wants to relaunch its Border Assistance Mission in
Libya, which is currently working at a minimum level and whose
mandate expires in November. It also plans a wider "border
security initiative" in the region, the document says, involving
Tunisia and Niger.
One option would be to expand the naval military mission in
the Mediterranean Sea, which is already deployed in
international waters there, into Libyan waters.
EU states will have to approve these proposals. Individual
sanctions against Libyans also remain on the table to pressure
"spoilers" of the peace process, but at the moment this is not
the priority, an EU official told Reuters.
The plan comes with an aid package of 100 million euros to
be disbursed immediately after a deal is reached and a promise
to enlarge the support considerably if security conditions in
the country improve and allow the return of international
workers, the paper says.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Tom Heneghan)