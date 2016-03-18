BRUSSELS The EU's foreign policy chief has warned the bloc's foreign ministers that nearly half a million people displaced in Libya could migrate to Europe and she has urged member states to act swiftly to prevent the situation spiralling out of control.

In a March 12 letter seen by Reuters, Federica Mogherini set out her concerns about people traffickers free to operate in Libya and the need to step up the European Union's involvement in a country still struggling to establish a unity government.

Britain hosted a meeting with France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Malta and Mogherini on the margins of an EU summit in Brussels amid concerns that Libya is being ignored while the bloc focuses on reaching a deal with Turkey to return refugees from Greece.

"There are more than 450,000 internally displaced persons and refugees in Libya who could be potential candidates for migration to Europe," Mogherini wrote. "The on-going Libyan conflict and ensuing lawlessness allows smugglers to operate with impunity."

In tandem with efforts to ensure that a U.N.-backed government can operate from Tripoli, Mogherini said the EU had begun planning for a mission to rebuild Libya's police, counter-terrorism and border management operations to work with the United Nations.

Britain and France waged an air campaign with U.S. support to help Libyan rebels oust dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, but Libya is now a failed state where Islamist militancy is on the rise and many Libyans are trying to flee to Europe.

London and Paris struggled for months to win broader EU support for sanctions on three Libyan leaders seen as blocking the U.N. process to establish a government in Tripoli.

They finally won support last week to go ahead with preparations to impose asset freezes and travel bans, though the sanctions have yet to be adopted.

Beyond such measures, Mogherini said she was exploring "all possible options" that could help combat people traffickers in Libya. The EU and the United States hope they will be in a position to act quickly if a unity Libyan government is strong enough to call for foreign assistance.

"The possibility of setting up a team of 'deployable experts' on migration and security issues ... could be explored," Mogherini said.

Last June the EU deployed a military naval force in the central Mediterranean to counter migrants' traffickers who last year smuggled to southern EU shores nearly 160,000 people from North Africa, EU data show.

The EU mission is currently operating in international waters, but is ready to be expanded into Libya's waters if the country's authorities agree.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Gareth Jones)