CAIRO Aug 21 Tunisia and Egypt's Cairo airport
have cancelled all flights to Libya, officials in the three
countries said on Thursday.
Tunisian aviation officials gave no explanation but Libyan
news agency LANA said Cairo airport authorities had cancelled
flights to and from the neighbouring country for security
reasons.
The closure of airspace came after the Libyan government
said on Monday unidentified war planes had attacked positions of
armed groups in Tripoli fighting with a rival faction for
control of the capital.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara, Ulf Laessing and Ayman al-Warfalli,
editing by John Stonestreet)