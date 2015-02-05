TRIPOLI Feb 5 Libya's only commercial flight
link to mainland Europe was severed on Thursday when the state
carrier said its foreign partner had pulled out of the country
after a deadly attack last week on a Tripoli hotel.
The carrier, Afriqiyah, had only just restarted the route to
Duesseldorf in Germany last month. The Georgia-based company
that provided the planes and crews had decided to quit Libya for
security reasons, Afriqiyah said in a statement.
On Jan. 27, gunmen stormed the luxury Corinthia hotel in
Tripoli and killed around nine people, including five
foreigners. The victims included a French national working for
another Libyan airline, Buraq, according to a Libyan official.
Libyan websites said a crew of three were killed.
Buraq announced the next day that it had suspended all
flights for two days. It has not yet resumed regular operations,
but plans a flight to Istanbul on Friday to pick up stranded
passengers.
Increasingly isolated because of violence and turmoil in a
country with two rival governments, Libyan airlines are subject
to a flight ban by the European Union which they can only
circumvent by contracting firms operating planes registered in
the EU.
Foreign airlines stopped flying to Libya last July when a
faction called Libya Dawn attacked a rival group controlling
Tripoli's main airport, taking control of the capital after a
months of fighting. The airport and some 20 planes were damaged
during the fighting, officials have said.
Turkish Airlines briefly returned last year to fly to
Misrata, east of Tripoli. But it halted flights last month due
to repeated attacks on the airport, part of a struggle between
the rival factions that have fought for power since the
overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Operating a depleted fleet, Libyan carriers struggle to meet
demand for tickets. Connections are limited to Turkey and to
Libya's neighbours. Some, like Egypt, do not allow flights to
Tripoli because it is outside the control of the internationally
recognised government, now based in the east of the country.
The main eastern airport Benghazi has been closed since May
due to fighting in the city.
