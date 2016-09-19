PARIS, Sept 19 France warned on Monday that an
offensive by forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa
Haftar on oil facilities risked plunging the country backwards
and urged the national unity government to be more inclusive to
break a political deadlock.
The advance is the latest power struggle over the OPEC
nation's energy assets, after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in
2011 and ensuing chaos left the North African country splintered
into rival armed factions.
Haftar opposes the Tripoli government and has resisted its
attempts to integrate his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA)
into unified armed forces. His seizure of the ports risks a
response from powerful western brigades allied with the
government and a deepening of regional divisions.
"The situation in Libya is worrying and has gotten worse,"
Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters in New York.
"Haftar's offensive does not go in the right direction. There is
a real risk of going backwards."
Ayrault said the control of oil facilities for political
means would lead the country nowhere and it was crucial that the
National Oil Corporation (NOC) controls the fields under the
auspices of the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA)
of prime minister, Fayez Seraj.
The closure of pipelines since Haftar's offensive has cost
the country $27 billion in lost production. Libya is highly
dependent on oil export revenue and needs to revive production
to prevent economic collapse.
"The production and commercialisation of oil must be done in
the framework of the NOC under government control otherwise the
risks of clashes in Libya are considerable," Ayrault said.
He said Seraj's government had to do more to set up a much
larger representative government that would also include Haftar
in some capacity.
"If Libya goes backwards then it risk reinforcing terrorism
and Islamic State," he said.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Bernadette Baum)