TRIPOLI, July 21 Libya's U.N.-backed unity
government has said France had not coordinated with it over the
presence of French troops in Libya and that it would not
compromise on its sovereignty after France announced the deaths
of three of its soldiers there.
Special forces teams from countries including France,
Britain and the United States are on the ground in western and
eastern Libya.
The French have been working alongside forces loyal to
eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar against Islamist
militants. Haftar has rejected the U.N.-backed Government of
National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which is backed by major
Western powers including France.
The GNA's Presidential Council said in a statement released
late on Wednesday that it had asked France for an explanation
after President Francois Hollande announced the soldiers' deaths
during "dangerous intelligence operations".
"The Presidential Council expresses its deep discontent at
the French presence in eastern Libya without coordination with
the Council, which was declared by the government of France,"
said the statement from the unity government.
There could be "no compromise" over Libyan sovereignty, the
council said in the statement. It also said the council had
contacted the French authorities demanding an explanation.
Hollande called the helicopter crash an accident, but an
Islamist-led armed group fighting against forces loyal to Haftar
claimed it had shot the helicopter down. A military spokesman
from Haftar's forces in eastern Libya said the French had died
when their helicopter came down south of Benghazi on Sunday.
Western powers are hoping the GNA can end the turmoil and
conflict that developed after Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was
toppled in an uprising five years ago.
They have said they are ready to help Libya tackle the
threat from Islamic State, but the GNA says any assistance must
follow its own request.
