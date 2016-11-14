TRIPOLI/TUNIS Nov 14 Libya's U.N.-backed
government has appointed a finance minister and deputy finance
minister in a move it hopes will unlock crucial funding from the
central bank and revive its flagging fortunes.
But the appointments by the Government of National Accord
(GNA) are likely to anger powerbrokers in eastern Libya because
they have not been approved by a rival parliament based there
which does not recognise the authority of the GNA.
The GNA has struggled to secure and disburse funds since it
arrived in Tripoli in March, hindering its attempts to end
conflict and economic collapse in Libya that set in after the
fall of Muammar Gaddafi five years ago.
The GNA leadership, known as the Presidential Council, said
in a statement it was appointing Osama Saleh, aligned with
eastern factions, as finance minister, and Abubakr al-Jafal as
his deputy. It also named deputy ministers for local government
and foreign affairs.
The nominations follow an international meeting on Libya in
London last month that aimed to mend a dispute between the
Presidential Council and the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) and to
prevent further financial and political chaos.
Jafal is expected to be a key point of contact between the
council and the CBL who can help to get payments signed off and
disbursed, according to diplomatic sources briefed on recent
negotiations, though it remains unclear exactly how that process
will work.
During the London meeting the CBL agreed in principle to
make 8.6 billion dinars ($6 billion) available to the council,
including 5 billion for public salary payments, 800 million
dinars for electricity credits, 600 million dinars for the
National Oil Corporation (NOC), Libya's Audit Bureau has said.
OIL
Eastern factions, who dismissed the London meeting as a
unilateral move, back a rival branch of the CBL based in eastern
Libya, though it is the CBL in Tripoli that receives the oil
revenues that make up almost all of Libya's income.
Oil production has doubled to around 600,000 barrels per day
(bpd) since September after forces loyal to eastern commander
Khalifa Haftar seized several blockaded oil ports and allowed
the NOC to reopen them.
But output remains far below the 1.6 million bpd Libya was
producing in 2011 and recent production gains are seen as
fragile without any political deal.
The GNA, the result of a U.N.-mediated deal signed last
December, is supposed to replace rival governments set up in
Tripoli and eastern Libya in 2014.
But it has not managed to secure the endorsement of the
powerbrokers in the east and has also lost support in western
Libya over its inability to resolve a cash crisis and deal with
insecurity and failing public services.
A group of mediators convened by the United Nations called
last Friday for the eastern parliament to formally adopt the
December deal and for the Presidential Council "to improve its
performance to address the stifling security, social and
economic problems that face Libyan citizens across the country".
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones)