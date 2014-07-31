ATHENS, July 31 Greece is sending a frigate and
two other vessels to Libya to evacuate workers at its embassy in
Tripoli as well as a few hundred Chinese and European nationals,
government officials said on Thursday.
The Greek frigate Salamis, which can carry up to 100
evacuees, is expected to arrive in Libya on Thursday evening, a
defence ministry official said. A second naval vessel,
Prometheus, and a passenger ferry are expected to help evacuate
workers from countries including Britain and Cyprus, officials
said.
The past two weeks of fighting between rival militias in
Libya have been the worst since the civil war that ousted
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, prompting Western governments to follow
the United States and the United Nations in pulling their
diplomats out of the North African country.
France closed its embassy on Wednesday and evacuated 30
French nationals from Tripoli, a few days after the U.S. embassy
evacuated its staff across the Tunisian border under heavy
military escort.
Greek passenger ships evacuated more than 10,000 foreigners,
mainly Chinese workers, from Libya when fighting flared in 2011.
