ATHENS Jan 5 Two crew members were killed when unidentified military aircraft bombed a Liberian-flagged oil tanker anchored at the Libyan port of Derna, the Greek coastguard said on Monday.

The ARAEVO, owned by Athens-based Aegean Shipping Management, was carrying 12,600 tons of crude oil and had 26 crew members on board. Two other crew members were injured, the coast guard said. It did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Hugh Lawson)