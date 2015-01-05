* One Greek, one Romanian killed as tanker hit by air strike
* Military says ship was carrying militants
* State oil co. says cargo was fuel oil for power generation
(Adds Arab League meeting, details from NOC and Chief of Staff)
BENGHAZI, Libya/ATHENS, Jan 5 A Libyan warplane
from forces loyal to the internationally recognised government
bombed a Greek-operated oil tanker anchored off the coast,
killing two crewmen in an escalation of hostilities between
factions vying to rule the country.
Military officials said the vessel had acted suspiciously
after a warning not to enter port and said it was suspected of
transporting Islamist militants to Derna, the eastern port city
where the ship was at anchor when it was hit on Sunday.
State oil firm NOC said it had leased the ship to carry fuel
for power generation to Derna from Brega, an oil port to the
west. The vessel was damaged, but none of the 12,600 tonnes of
heavy oil leaked out, the Athens-based operator Aegean Shipping
Enterprises Co. said.
Greece condemned the "unprovoked and cowardly" attack that
killed one Greek and one Romanian crew member and wounded two
others and said it had contacted the U.N. envoy for Libya and
the European Union about the incident.
"The Greek government will take all the necessary actions
towards Libyan authorities, despite the unrest, so that light is
shed on the tragic incident, the attackers identified and
punished and the families of the victims reimbursed," it said.
The strike on the Liberian-flagged vessel ARAEVO was part of
increasingly chaotic violence in Libya which has two parallel
governments: the officially recognised one, which has been
pushed out of the capital, and the administration run by a
faction known as Libya Dawn that seized Tripoli last summer.
Each side has appointed its own officials to run NOC and the
oil ministry, leading to confusion over who controls what.
After a special meeting of the Arab League in Cairo, the
head of Libya's elected parliament called on Arab states to
intervene to protect the country's oil installations.
Fighting for control of oil assets has slashed Libya's oil
output to 380,000 barrels per day from the 1.6 million bpd
produced before a civil war ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The NOC office in Tripoli, where the rival government is now
in control, said it had informed authorities of the vessel's
plans. It said the incident would impact "negatively" on
incoming tankers to Libya's ports
But Ahmed Bu Zayad Al-Mismari, a spokesman for the
internationally recognised government's general chief of staff,
said: "The NOC in Tripoli did not inform us...The tanker may
have been involved with terrorists or it may have been taken
over at sea by terrorists so that is why we bombed it."
Since the war that ended Gaddafi's four-decade rule, rival
nationalist, Islamist, tribal and regionalist forces have
battled for power. But the conflict has coalesced around two
loosely aligned factions.
The government and elected parliament which have been pushed
out of Tripoli to Tobruk, an eastern port town some 150 km (100
miles) from the Egyptian border, has allied itself with ex-rebel
forces in Zintan, near Tripoli, and a former Gaddafi army
general, Khalifa Haftar, who is conducting a campaign against
Islamists.
Tripoli is now controlled by a self-declared government set
up by forces allied to the city of Misrata, reinstating a former
parliament and taking over ministries.
