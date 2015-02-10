* Oil export ports targeted in armed clashes
* U.N. peace talks set for Wednesday
* Economic crisis deepens as oil exports fall
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI, Feb 10 Libya reopened its oil port of
Hariga on Tuesday, ending a strike by guards that had threatened
to further slash exports as rival factions fight for control of
the OPEC country.
The threat to shut down Hariga underlined the fragility of
oil shipments as two competing governments and their armed
allies are locked in a scramble for territory and petroleum
wealth.
Hariga reopened shortly before the United Nations was
expected to hold talks to prevent a wider conflict that Western
governments fear will turn Libya into a failed state just across
the Mediterranean from Europe.
Libya shut most operations at the Hariga terminal near
Egypt's border, the last functioning land oil export terminal,
on Saturday after security guards prevented a tanker from
docking in a protest over wage payments.
"An oil tanker was supposed to dock at the port this
morning, but the weather was against this. We will wait until
the weather allows us to go ahead," said Omran Al-Zwie, a
spokesman for the company operating Hariga.
The North African country's two largest oil ports, Es Sider
and Ras Lanuf, with a combined capacity of around 600,000
barrels per day, have been closed by fighting between the two
loose confederations of armed factions since December.
Nearly four years after civil war toppled veteran leader
Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is caught in struggle between an
internationally recognised government and a rival administration
set up in Tripoli after an armed faction known as Libya Dawn
took over the capital in the summer.
Each faction claims legitimacy and is backed by brigades of
former rebels who once fought Gaddafi, but steadily turned on
one another in internecine warfare.
Underlining the scale of the crisis, the International
Energy Agency said on Tuesday Libya's oil production fell by
100,000 bpd in January to 340,000 bpd. Before the 2011 civil
war, it produced around 1.6 million bpd.
The United Nations last month began a new round of talks in
Geneva, which brought some of the warring factions together to
discuss a unity government and a ceasefire.
'GREAT, GREAT DANGER'
Representatives from both sides said those talks would
restart in the Libyan town of Ghadames on Wednesday with
delegates from the elected House of Representatives and from the
rival General National Congress (GNC), the former parliament
reinstated by Tripoli's new rulers.
The U.N. special envoy to Libya, Bernardino Leon, said the
most influential political and military groups now supported the
process, which in the first stage would include a unity
government, a ceasefire and armed groups leaving cities and
strategic facilities.
"We have agreed on an agenda," he told U.N. radio. "We still
have a long way even if we're successful in the first stage."
Maintaining a ceasefire or holding a political agreement
together is a complex task because the two factions are loose
coalitions of different armed groups and political leaders whose
loyalties are not always aligned.
There are also questions about whether delegates attending
the talks will be able to bring on board the hardliners among
the armed groups on the ground, who still believe they can gain
more from fighting.
Official Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni and the elected
parliament are based in the east. They are loosely allied with
the town of Zintan and with former Gaddafi army general Khalifa
Haftar, who started his own campaign against Islamist militants
in Benghazi
The Tripoli government is formed from former members of the
GNC, some Islamist-leaning former rebel brigades, and former
armed battalions from the city of Misrata, one of the most
powerful regions.
But the slump in world oil prices, the cutoff in Libya's own
production and the fallout from the conflict are taking their
toll and adding to economic pressures for a quick solution. A
budget crisis is already starting to hit vital imports, like
wheat.
Libya will exhaust its wheat reserves in two or three months
unless a state fund tasked with ensuring supplies receives money
held up as a result of the turmoil gripping the country and a
slump in oil revenues, a top official said.
"The country is in great, great danger," U.N. human rights
spokesman Rupert Colville said in Geneva. "Dialogue is vital and
we really hope it finds a way quickly through this morass to
some sort of sanity in Libya."
