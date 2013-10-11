BENGHAZI, Libya A car bomb exploded outside the Swedish consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Friday, damaging the building's front and nearby houses, but no casualties were immediately reported, a Reuters witness said.

The bomb exploded a day after Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan was briefly abducted by a group of former rebels.

The Swedish foreign ministry said it had no information about the incident.

Nobody claimed responsibility for attack, which took place days after a U.S. special forces' raid captured a Libyan al Qaeda suspect in Tripoli, outraging Islamist militants, who called for revenge attacks.

Libya is deep in turmoil two years after the fall of Col. Muammar Gaddafi, with its central government and nascent army struggling to control rival militias and Islamist militants who have turned the vast North African country into a safe haven.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Angus MacSwan)