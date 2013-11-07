TRIPOLI Anti-aircraft gunfire and grenade blasts erupted in several parts of Tripoli late on Thursday, the second time this week that the Libyan capital has been rocked by fighting between rival militia groups.

A security source told Reuters a heavily-armed group had entered the capital to take revenge for one of its fighters who was killed in a shootout in Tripoli on Tuesday.

Two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, militia that helped oust him now control large part of the North African country and regularly fight each other.

On Tuesday, rival gunmen battled for hours on the capital's streets. Three people were wounded and one later died - prompting the revenge attack, the source said.

On Thursday, fighters in a Toyota truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun shouted "Allah Akbar" (God is great) while driving at great speed near the foreign ministry.

Tracers from anti-aircraft guns could be seen marking targets in the eastern Suq al-Juma district and several other parts of Tripoli, followed by loud explosions.

Shooting with rocket-propelled grenades could be also heard near the foreign ministry and state television building in a central coastal district. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)