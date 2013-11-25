BENGHAZI, Libya Clashes between Libyan troops and Islamist militants in the eastern city of Benghazi killed at least three people and wounded a dozen more during a military operation, medical sources and witnesses said on Monday.

Gunfire and explosions could be heard in the city and thick smoke rose from the Ras Obeida area, witnesses said.

Libya's new military is struggling to contain Islamist militants and dozens of rival militias who fought in the NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi but refuse to disarm two years after this downfall.

(Reporting by Ayman Alwefallia in Benghazi and Ghaith Shennib in Tripoli; writing by Patrick Markey, editing by Elizabeth Piper)