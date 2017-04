BENGHAZI Libya At least 13 people have been killed and 45 wounded in clashes between Islamists and forces of a renegade general allied to the regular army in Libya's eastern Benghazi city, medics said on Monday.

Islamist forces including members of Ansar al-Sharia launched on Monday a new attempt to take the city's civilian and military airport held by forces of renegade general Khalifa Haftar and army special forces.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)