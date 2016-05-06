BENGHAZI, Libya At least four people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the Libyan city of Benghazi on Friday when shells were fired at a rally in support of forces allied with the country's eastern government, a medical source said.

Women and children were among the wounded when the shells hit Al-Keesh square. Demonstrators had gathered in support of the Libyan National Army, whose leader General Khalifa Haftar is spearheading a campaign against Islamist militants.

A U.N.-backed unity government in Tripoli is trying to end a conflict between rival factions, one of which took over the capital in 2014 and forced the other to rebase in the east of the country.

The conflict led to a chaotic security vacuum, in which Islamist militants have gained ground.

It was not clear who had fired the shells at the rally. Benghazi has been one frontline in Libya's multi-sided war, with Haftar managing this year to drive Islamist militants and other rival armed factions out of the city. But fighting continues on the city outskirts.

