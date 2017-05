Prime Minister of Libya's unity government Fayez Seraj delivers a speech during a joint news conference with Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (not pictured) in Tripoli, Libya, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI Libyans will tackle and eradicate Islamic State in their country but Libya is already benefiting from international cooperation on intelligence, the prime minister of the U.N.-backed unity government in Tripoli told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Fayez Seraj said efforts to unify Libya's armed factions were progressing and that no one - including controversial eastern commander Khalifa Haftar - would be excluded from a national army as long as they submitted to the central political authority.

