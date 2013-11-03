BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 3 A soldier was killed by a
mine in the Libyan city of Benghazi and 16 people were wounded
in clashes at a prison in a separate incident, security sources
said on Sunday.
Lawlessness has blighted large areas of the oil-producing
country following the 2011 war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi as
the government has been unable to rein in militia groups and
radical Islamists.
The Libyan soldier was killed and another was wounded when a
mine hidden in a trash bag exploded near an army checkpoint in
Benghazi late on Saturday, a security source said.
In the jail violence, a group of inmates overwhelmed a guard
in Kuafiya prison - Benghazi's biggest - early on Sunday and
stole his keys, another security source said. The prisoners then
roamed around the building and started a fire.
The source said 15 prisoners were wounded during clashes
with guards trying to restore order. One guard was wounded in
the fighting.
Benghazi has seen a wave of violence since last year, with
several attacks on security forces and foreign targets. An
attack on the U.S. mission in September 2012 killed the U.S.
ambassador and three other Americans.
A combination of strikes and protests has shut down most of
Libya's oil ports and fields.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Pravin Char)