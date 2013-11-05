TRIPOLI Nov 5 Heavy shooting from guns and anti-aircraft weapons could be heard early on Tuesday in the Libyan capital Tripoli, Reuters witnesses said.

Fighting erupted between militias in the eastern Suq al-Juma area, said a militia source with government ties, adding that he had no further information.

A Facebook website showed what it said were two burned-out cars though Reuters could not verify its authenticity.

An interior ministry official said he had no information about the shooting, when contacted by Reuters. A defence ministry official declined to comment. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Eric Walsh)