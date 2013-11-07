* Militia violence in Tripoli for second time this week
* Post-Gaddafi government struggles to control fighters
* Oil output mostly closed by strikes, armed protests
By Ghaith Shennib and Feras Bosalum
TRIPOLI, Nov 7 Rival militiamen battled each
other for hours with anti-aircraft guns and grenades across
Tripoli on Thursday, killing at least one person and wounding 12
in the worst fighting for months in the Libyan capital, medical
sources said.
The second outbreak of street fighting within days shows how
the government is struggling to contain militias which helped
overthrow Muammar Gaddafi two years ago but kept their guns
after the NATO-backed uprising.
A security source told Reuters that a heavily-armed group
from the central city of Misrata had entered the capital in the
evening to take revenge for the killing of one of its fighters
in a smaller shootout in Tripoli on Tuesday.
Gunfire broke out while young people were enjoying a water
pipe on the seafront and families were shopping or dining at the
start of the weekend.
Toyota trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns arrived in
several parts of Tripoli, opening fire as they tried to storm
the eastern Suq al-Juma district, witnesses said. Panicked
diners ran for cover, while drivers abandoned their cars.
One woman was shot in the leg, a medical worker said. The
Radisson Blu, one of Tripoli's best hotels, evacuated some
guests after windows in the reception area were smashed by stray
gunfire, an employee said.
Rival militiamen fought back, firing rocket-propelled
grenades (RPGs) from a bridge. Heavy shooting could be also
heard in at least three other districts close to the foreign
ministry, state television building and embassies.
The conflict started on Tuesday when rival gunmen battled
for almost four hours. Three people were wounded and one, a
leader of a Misrata militia, later died - prompting the revenge
attack as news of his death spread on Facebook.
A militia on government payroll had initially arrested the
driver of a car without number plates and detained him briefly
in a security office in Suq al-Juma. He later came back with
friends in armed militia cars, triggering clashes.
ARMED RESIDENTS
As fighting spread through the capital, residents carrying
guns and RPGs rushed out of their houses searching for the
attackers. Others set up several checkpoints to stop more
militiamen entering central parts of Tripoli.
"They're stopping any car from Misrata," one resident told
Reuters, while anti-aircraft rounds flew overhead.
Fighters in a Toyota truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun
shouted "Allah Akbar" (God is great) while driving at great
speed near the foreign ministry.
In the Suq al-Juma area, residents tore down street lamps to
build makeshift barricades to prevent more militiamen entering
the area, witnesses said by telephone.
Libya's government is finding it harder to contain former
fighters and Islamist militants in a country awash with weapons.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has sought to co-opt militia that
helped topple Gaddafi by integrating them and their weapons from
the NATO-backed revolt into the nascent army and police. But in
practice, most continue to report to their own commanders or
tribes.
Strikes and armed protests by militia and tribal gunmen
demanding payments or political rights have also shut much of
the OPEC member's oil output for months and deprived the
government of its key source of income.
(Additional reporting and writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy and Paul Simao)